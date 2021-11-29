 Skip to main content
River Bend to host Full Moon Drum Circle Dec. 18

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host a Full Moon Drum Circle from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.

Visitors are invited to join a drum circle on the night of the full moon. They should meet at the River Bend pavilion to welcome the full moon with music and intention circling a warming fire. There will be some extra drums, but people may bring their own instrument. People can bring a chair or blanket.

