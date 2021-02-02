 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
River Bend offers sugar bush experience
0 comments

River Bend offers sugar bush experience

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a sugar bush experience.

Participants will learn and engage in each aspect of the maple sugaring experience. A River Bend naturalist will guide private groups through the forest to drill and tap a maple tree, collect and carry buckets of sap back to the evaporator for boiling, and taste the progression from sap to syrup to sugar.

This one-hour outdoor program is offered Monday through Saturday by appointment. The group size limited to nine or less people. The cost is $50. For reservations, call 262-639-1515 or email  info@riverbendnaturecenterracine.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her
Crime and Courts

Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her

  • 5 min to read

She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.

“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News