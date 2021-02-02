River Bend offers sugar bush experience

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a sugar bush experience.
Participants will learn and engage in each aspect of the maple sugaring experience. A River Bend naturalist will guide private groups through the forest to drill and tap a maple tree, collect and carry buckets of sap back to the evaporator for boiling, and taste the progression from sap to syrup to sugar.
This one-hour outdoor program is offered Monday through Saturday by appointment. The group size limited to nine or less people. The cost is $50. For reservations, call 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendnaturecenterracine.org.
