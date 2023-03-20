CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host a “Sugarin’ Off” pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26.

Pancakes will be served with Wisconsin maple syrup and a variety of toppings, along with sausage and beverage. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children (ages 3-10). There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515.

Before or after breakfast, visitors are invited to stroll through the sugarbush on a self-paced tour to observe how sugar is tapped from maple trees and reduced to syrup in a wood-burning evaporator.