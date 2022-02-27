River Bend offers a sugar bush experience, breakfasts

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a “sugar bush experience” program through March. And, the "Sugarin Off" pancake breakfasts are scheduled.

Participants will learn and engage in each aspect of the maple sugaring experience. A naturalist will guide private groups through the forest to drill and tap a maple tree, collect and carry buckets of sap back to the evaporator for boiling, and taste the progression from sap to syrup to sugar.

This one-hour, outdoor program is offered Monday through Saturday by appointment. Group size is limited to nine people. The cost is $50 and advance reservations are required; call 262-639-1515 or send email to info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org. As an option, people are welcome to sponsor a maple tree. Sponsors receive a pint of real maple syrup and their name on a maple tree in the sugar bush. To sponsor a tree, call 262-639-1515 or go to riverbendracine.org.

Breakfasts

The annual “Sugarin’ Off” pancake breakfasts to celebrate the maple sugar harvest are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, March 20 and 27. Homemade pancakes with pure Wisconsin maple syrup, sausage and beverage are on the menu.

Costs are $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-10. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Reservations are required to avoid lines and to provide space seating. Go to riverbendracine.org or call 262-639-1515.

Before or after breakfast, visitors can stroll through the sugarbush on a self-guided tour to observe how sugar maple trees are tapped and how the sap is reduced to syrup in a wood-burning evaporator.

