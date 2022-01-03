River Bend now has family-friendly kicksleds

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is now open for ski and snowshoe rentals. And new this year are family-friendly kicksleds.

Winter equipment rentals are available on a first-come basis when snow conditions allow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A kicksled resembles a chair with handlebars attached to skis. The person controlling the sled stands on the runners and powers it by kicking; like a scooter on snow. Kicksledding is family friendly; young children can really move their own sled or toddlers can ride on the seat with a safety bracket. Parents can cover longer distances with small kids than with hiking. Kicksleds will accommodate an adult and up to two children and offer more stability than skiing.

Kicksleds might be new to some people but they have been around for more than 100 years. Originating in Scandinavia, they have been used for transportation as well as sport.

Fees are $12 for cross-country skis and snowshoes, and $15 per hour for a kicksled. Equipment must be returned before closing time.

For more information, call 262-639-1515 or go to riverbendracine.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0