River Bend has snow equipment for rent

CALEDONIA — Cross-country ski and snowshoe rentals are available at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, weather permitting and given there is at least 4 inches of snow on the ground.
Cross-country ski equipment includes skis, poles and boots. Both rentals are $12 per person and are on a first-come basis.
Rentals are available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 262-639-1515 or go to riverbendracine.org.
