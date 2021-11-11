Rittenhouse PRINT ONLY version 11-12-21

KENOSHA — After a nearly two-week trial, the case against Kyle Rittenhouse is to go to the jury Monday.

After an explosive day Wednesday that featured Rittenhouse taking the stand, the final day of testimony Thursday featured a relatively sedate procession of witnesses largely taken up with expert testimony focusing on videos of the shootings and timing of events.

Attorneys for both the defense and prosecution asked Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder to take the day Friday to come to an agreement on jury instructions in the case, and then to do closing arguments on Monday.

Schroeder was initially reluctant, wanting to proceed this week.

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger countered by pointing out that if the case was handed to the jury Friday, deliberations wouldn’t begin until “3 or 4 in the afternoon ... That’s less than ideal,”

After some discussion, Schroeder agreed, saying in exchange that he would be limiting the lawyers for each side to a total of 2½ hours in total for their closing arguments.

“We’re in the final stretch,” Schroeder told the jurors at the end of the day Thursday.

Jury instructions will be especially critical in the Rittenhouse case, given the complexity of issues jurors will have to decide. For each charge, they will receive instructions that outline the legal standard that must be met in order to find Rittenhouse guilty on the charge.

At the end of the day Thursday, Assistant District Attorney James Kraus told Schroeder they would be asking for “lesser included” charges for the first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree homicide charges. That would mean that the jury could include lesser charges when they deliberate “All of them,” he answered.

Defense attorneys will be able to argue against having lesser included charges in the jury instructions, with Schroeder making the final determination about whether jurors will have that option.

On Wednesday at the trial, now nearly the end of its second week, Rittenhouse took the stand to give his version of the night of the shooting, insisting that he shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz in self defense. “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” Rittenhouse testified.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for killing Huber, first-degree reckless homicide for killing Rosenbaum, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Grosskreutz. He is also charged with two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety for shooting toward two men who were not struck by bullets, and with possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.

What happened Thursday?

On Thursday afternoon, the state called a rebuttal witness — state crime lab forensic imaging specialist James Armstrong — who had worked to enlarge an image from a drone video of the Car Source lot at 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. Prosecutors said the image shows Rittenhouse pointing his rifle at a man and woman at the car lot before Rosenbaum began chasing Rittenhouse.

In his testimony Wednesday, Rittenhouse denied pointing his AR-15 style rifle at the couple.

The defense fought admission of the photo enlargement, trying to argue that the software used could be unreliable because Armstrong could not explain how the software used might alter colors.

Kraus argued that the defense was trying to use Schroeder’s “admitted” lack of knowledge of technology to keep out evidence. “(They are) simply trying to keep out these enlarged or cleaned up images that show their client is lying; he pointed a gun before Joseph Rosenbaum chased him,” Kraus said.

After repeatedly watching the video while standing near a video screen while the jury was out of the room, Schroeder decided to allow the photo to be shown to the jury.

The judge told jurors to return at 9 a.m. Monday. They will listen to the jury instructions, then the closing arguments from lawyers. The jury will then be narrowed down to 12 from its current 18 members, with six jurors chosen as alternates. The final twelve will then deliberate.

On Wednesday, the defense had asked for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that if granted the state could not retry Rittenhouse, after Schroeder had twice sent the jury out of the room because of questioning of Rittenhouse that the judge said was improper.

Schroeder did not issue a ruling on that request, but admonished Binger not to cross the line again.

On Thursday, there were no further fireworks between the prosecutor and the judge, although Binger did early in the day accuse Rittenhouse’s attorneys of trying to get around a pre-trial order Schroeder had made when the defense tried to bring in new evidence without notice.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0