These area events have been scheduled for New Year’s Eve on Monday, Dec. 31:
New Year’s Eve Brainteaser Puzzle Party
Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 1:30-3 p.m. or 3:30-5 p.m. $12. For ages 7 to adult. Try to solve any of the 40 hands-on brainteaser puzzles. Each ticket paid in advance by Dec. 29 will receive an extra puzzle upon arrival. Call 262-763-3946 for reservations.
Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights
Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38, Caledonia. 5-9 p.m. $20 per car (up to eight people); $30 large passenger vans, limousines and mini buses; $35 large buses and motor homes. Cash only. Visitors stay in their vehicle and travel through the campground decorated with lights and hand-crafted displays.
Noon Year’s Eve Skating Party
Traxside Skating Rink, 637 S. Kane St., Burlington. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $15 children, $3 adults (skate rental $3). Children’s ticket includes skate rental, food combo, party favors, DJ, magician, face painting, balloon drop and more. Call 262-763-4410.
Noon Year’s Eve Celebration
Monkey Joe’s, 4237 Green Bay Road, Kenosha. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $7 (includes party favor). Featuring New Year’s coloring sheets, prizes, giveaways and a toast at noon. Monkey Joe’s is a children’s entertainment center filled with indoor jumps, slides and obstacle courses.
New Year’s Eve Bash
Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. $75, $135 a couple, $400 for table of six. Hors d’oeuvres, jazz session with Cedric & Friend, 7-8 p.m.; dinner (hand-carved beef tenderloin and island mahi with house salad, dinner rolls, rosemary red roasted potatoes, vegetables and chef’s sweets table), 8-9 p.m.; live music by Matthew Haeffel, champagne toast and party favors, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Table of six includes bottle of one red and one white wine with dinner. Call 262-898-7333 for reservations.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 6 p.m.-1 a.m. $55. Appetizers, sit-down dinner, desserts, late-night snack and entertainment by the Doo-Wop Daddies. Call 262-886-3610 for reservations.
New Year’s Eve Bash with Puddle of Mudd
Featuring a concert by national touring artist Puddle of Mudd with Bedlam and Mixed Company. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. $38. 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. Go to www.1175events.com. Puddle of Mudd is an American post-grunge band from Kansas City, Mo. The band has sold more than 7 million albums and has a string of number one mainstream rock singles in the U.S. Their major label debut “Come Clean” has sold over 5 million copies.
New Year’s Eve Family Bash
Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., Racine. 7 p.m.-midnight. $20 (includes dinner and one craft beer or soda). Family games (family team giant Jenga and Jumbo Pictionary), fully catered dinner by Salute’s. Dinner menu includes garlic bread, house salad, Italian vegetable mix, mostaccioli or meat lasagna. Closed to the general public; ticket holders only. Reservations required. Go to www.eventbrite.com.
New Year’s Eve at Hiawatha
Hiawatha, 9809 Durand Ave, Sturtevant. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. $5. Live music by Atomik Punk, Personality Crisis and Rat Fink.
Emoji Themed New Year’s Eve Party
Traxside Skating, 637 S. Kane St., Burlington. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. $20 (includes skate rental and soda). Call 262-763-4410. Snacks, party favors and a balloon drop at midnight with prizes. $1 pizza slices or hot dogs. Passes not accepted. Free entry for parents accompanying children (skate rental $3).
New Year’s Eve Party with DJ Hardcore B
Uptown Bar & Grill, 1510 Junction Ave., Racine. 8 p.m. No cover. DJ Hardcore “B” Spinn’in Top 40, freestyle and house. Crazy Roger will be in the house hosting crazy and fun Uptown contests.
New Year’s Disco Party
Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. 9 p.m. $15 in advance at Route 20, $20 at the door. Live music by The Boogie Men. Go to www.rte20.com.
New Year’s Eve Party
The Waves Bar & Grill, 2232 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha. 9 p.m. $10. DJ Rolas and DJ Uriel from Milwaukee will be video mixing up top 40 and Latin hits. Complimentary midnight champagne toast and chance to win a 50-inch TV. Call 262-748-1235 or send a Facebook message to reserve a table.
New Year’s Eve at Angry Brothers
Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. No cover. Live music by Rocket 88. Vintage rock and roll.
Ring in the New Year
Rain Bar, 3000 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha. 9 p.m.-4 a.m. $50 (all you can drink top shelf mixers); $25 (all you can drink rail mixers); $10 without AYCD special. Food, dancing, drink specials, party favors. Dress to impress. Call 800-815-0557 or go to www.eventbrite.com.
New Year’s Eve with Pat McCurdy
AJ-s Bar & Grill, S90W13970 Boxhorn Drive, Muskego. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Reserved seating and drink packages available:
- Premium All Inclusive Package ($65): Reserved seat, unlimited premium drinks (9 p.m.-1 a.m.), champagne toast and bus ride home or to hotel within 15 miles of AJ’s.
- Food & Bus Ride Package ($32): Reserved seat, champagne toast and bus ride home or to hotel within 15 miles of AJ’s.
- Designated Driver Package ($25): Reserved seat and unlimited soda.
All packages include two appetizer buffets at 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. and balloon drop. Call 414-427-1707 or go to www.ajsbargrill.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.