Riley
**Please read entire description before inquiring about this kitty.** Riley is a sweet cuddly kitten who was born on 3/11/21... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 4 min to read
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
Mayor Cory Mason said that he plans to ask the City Council to repeal enforcement of the mandate at its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday.
According to the Racine Police Department, Racine suffered 10 homicides in 2019 and five in 2020.
Hot dogs. Nachos. Fries. Ice cold soda and beer. Walking tacos made with barbacoa, Puerto Rican rice and a never-before-tasted pork sandwich.
Both fares — all-American concessions and authentic Mexican cuisine — will soon be found at the Beachside Oasis at North Beach when it opens for the summertime on May 29.
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed someone with a pair of scissors and had a crack pipe on her.
-
- 3 min to read
"It's nice that people who can't afford a $40 or $50 lamp can come here and get it at a great price," said April Ataa, who co-owns Deals for Days with her husband, Khalil.
How much does Wisconsin not having a job search requirement for unemployment benefits affect worker shortage?
Those who are receiving unemployment benefits are not currently required to prove they are actively looking for employment as they normally are in Wisconsin, which some suspect adds to the hiring issues many southeast Wisconsin employers are reporting.
Republicans are moving to reinstate the requirement.
It is still being debated how much of an impact the requirement is having on employers' struggles to fill openings; the worker shortage is so new, there isn't really any data on reasons why there are so many help wanted signs and how much of an impact a single Department of Workforce Development rule has.
Watch now: Jobs without workers, Employers throughout southeast Wisconsin struggling to fill open positions
-
- 5 min to read
While more businesses reopen their doors and expand operations as the pandemic wanes, “Help Wanted” signs are cropping up like spring dandelions. Many employers say they are finding it more difficult than ever to find workers. We talked with employers, business leaders and politicians about what’s going on.
The City of Racine wants to pay locals who have been vaccinated to encourage others to get the vaccine
With a goal of getting at least 75% of city residents vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the city is looking to bring in professional outreach assistance to increase vaccination rates.
The Finance and Personnel Committee voted in favor of recommending the city skip the formal bidding process and enter into an agreement with Kane Communications to facilitate community engagement on the COVID vaccine.
The services agreement for $230,000 is to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Mother of teen killed Friday was going to move her family out of Racine on May 19. Now, her son will be buried that day
-
- 5 min to read
The mother of Dontrell “Trell” Bush was planning to move her family from Racine to California on May 19. “But now, I’ve got to bury my baby on the 19th,” Tamyra Morgan, Bush's mom, said Wednesday afternoon at a vigil organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition a block from her home, near where her son was shot.