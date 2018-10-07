CHICAGO — After John Tavares went off and Auston Matthews and Patrick Kane staged a memorable duel, Morgan Rielly got the last word on a wild Sunday night.
Rielly scored 19 seconds into overtime, Tavares had three goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Chicago's home opener with a 7-6 victory over the Blackhawks.
"Top to bottom we had contribution everywhere," Tavares said.
Matthews had two goals and two assists for Toronto in the opener of a four-game trip. Rielly also had two assists and Kasperi Kapanen finished with a goal and an assist, helping the Maple Leafs bounce back from Saturday night's 5-3 loss to Ottawa.
Garret Sparks, who is from the Chicago suburb of Elmhurst, made 25 saves to get the win in his first NHL game since 2016.
"I went up against my childhood heroes tonight and there's nothing cooler than that," the 25-year-old Sparks said.
Chicago was looking for its first 3-0 start since the 2012-13 season, but it was unable to clamp down on Toronto's high-scoring lines. Kane scored twice in the final two minutes of regulation, and defensemen Duncan Keith and rookie Henri Jokiharju each had three assists.
"It was a pretty crazy game," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "The quality of chances, the quantity of goals, the way it ended was a different level of unpredictability."
It was Tavares' first hat trick since he agreed to a $77 million, seven-year contract with Toronto in July, choosing his hometown team over several other suitors in free agency. The contract ramped up expectations for the Leafs, and the talented center is already having an effect on his new franchise.
