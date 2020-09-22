 Skip to main content
Riders for Charity to hold meat, cash raffle
Riders for Charity to hold meat, cash raffle

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — Riders for Charity will hold a meat and cash raffle at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Buca's Bar & Grill, 4234 Douglas Ave.

Tickets for the cash raffle drawing cost $20 with a limited number of tickets available.

Proceeds support Project ALS and the Racine Zoological Gardens.

