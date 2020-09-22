Riders for Charity to hold meat, cash raffle

RACINE — Riders for Charity will hold a meat and cash raffle at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Buca's Bar & Grill, 4234 Douglas Ave.
Tickets for the cash raffle drawing cost $20 with a limited number of tickets available.
Proceeds support Project ALS and the Racine Zoological Gardens.
