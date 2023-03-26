RACINE — Rico Vibes, a Latin jazz band blending funk, Latin and jazz rhythms, is the next Jean's Jazz Series performer at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Rico Vibes serves up positive, high energy Latin Jazz sounds, blending funk, Latin and jazz rhythms with original tunes and modern arrangements of jazz standards and Latin jazz classics. Rico Vibes features five musicians deeply rooted in the Latin music scene to make audiences ready to groove to the band’s unique rhythmic and smooth sound. Led by Tommy Mattioli, a vibraphone virtuoso, he guides the group through their varied arrangements, rhythms and performances.

In 2001, Joe Mooney created the Jean’s Jazz Series in memory of his wife, Jean, who died from ovarian cancer. Since then, more than 22,000 people have attended the concerts, grossing more than $125,000 to benefit the Racine Theatre Guild.