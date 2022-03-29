 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ricky M. Steil

Ricky Steil

Ricky M. Steil, 2600 block of Iris Court, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct, hit and run (injury), misdemeanor bail jumping.

