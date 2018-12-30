Mark Richt said he wants Miami to experience greatness again. And he decided someone else will have to lead the Hurricanes there.
Surprising his boss, his staff and his players, Richt announced his retirement as the Hurricanes' coach Sunday — days after the end of an underachieving season, and with five years left on his contract.
"My love for The U is simply great," Richt said in a statement. "My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program."
Richt, 58, told his staff Sunday morning, and informed athletic director Blake James of his decision around the same time. With players away for the holiday break, Richt and James alerted them by text and email shortly before the school issued a news release.
Miami struggled to a 7-6 record this season, falling to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday night. The Hurricanes have lost nine of their last 16 games going back to a 10-0 start last season and were horrendous on offense at times in 2018 — totaling just 100 passing yards in their last two games of the season.
• Houston fired coach Major Applewhite after two seasons.
The school announced the move a little more than a week after the Cougars were trounced in a 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl .
Houston (8-5) lost four of its last five games after starting 7-1 and earning a ranking in the AP Top 25 for one week in late October. On Dec. 22, the injury-plagued Cougars suffered their most-lopsided loss in their 27 bowl games, and their biggest loss overall since a 66-10 loss at UCLA during the 1997 regular season.
