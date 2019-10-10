Frederickson.jpg
Richard Frederickson, 1500 block of Windsor Way, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, imitation of controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

