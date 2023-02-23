Richard E. Kiern Feb 23, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard E. Kiern, 2400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Crime Roads And Traffic Armed Forces Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Racine man facing felony drug charges RACINE — A Racine man is facing more than a dozen felony charges after cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and marijuana allegedly were discovered at hi… Drunk at school? Racine County teacher's aide back in classroom with DUI case pending A teacher's aide at a Burlington elementary school resigns after colleagues accuse her of reporting to work drunk. But she quickly finds anoth… Racine man facing drug, weapons charges RACINE — A Racine man is facing an array of felony charges after more than 2.5 pounds of drugs and four handguns were reportedly found in his … New bar facing several challenges | Owner wants extended hours, help from off-duty officers The Public Safety and Licensing Committee told bar owners on Monday to find private security because the Racine Police Department is overworked. Man who allegedly attacked deputy and was shot is recovering, facing charges A man is recovering from a gunshot he received from a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy he allegedly attacked Monday morning at Ascension …