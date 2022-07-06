 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Dean Hittman Jr.

  • 0
Richard Hittman Jr.

Richard Dean Hittman Jr., 1500 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News