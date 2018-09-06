Davis.jpg

Richard Davis, 2500 block of Prospect Street, Racine, Operate a motor vehicle without owner's consent (repeater, two counts), felony theft of movable property ($5,000-$10,000, repeater), theft of movable property ($10,000-$100,000, repeater), fraudulent use of a credit card (repeater, two counts), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, repeater), misdemeanor bail jumping (repeater, nine counts), possession of THC (second and subsequent offense), obstructing an officer.

