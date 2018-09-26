Richanda Harris.jpg

Richanda L. Harris, 30, 1300 block of Rapids Drive, possession with intent to deliver schedule I controlled substances (10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (less than 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place

