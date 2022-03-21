 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ricardo Maldonado

Ricardo Maldonado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), threats to injure or accuse of a crime (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), negligent handling of a weapon (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.

