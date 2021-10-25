Ricardo Gomez-Aguayo

At least three of the men and women arrested Wednesday for alleged connections to cocaine dealing in the greater Racine area were approved to received federal business COVID-19 stimulus funds last year.
Nearly $150,000 in cash, nearly a pound-and-a-half of marijuana, more than one-fifth of a pound of cocaine and a 1-year-old child in a bathtub were allegedly found in a College Avenue apartment by police officers who went to the home following a report of a civic dispute.
A "large amount" of controlled substances, currency and weapons were reported to have been found after a large operation in the greater Racine area Wednesday morning that involved local, state, federal and out-of-state law enforcement.