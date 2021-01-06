 Skip to main content
Ricardo A Caruso
Ricardo A Caruso

Ricardo Caruso

Ricardo A Caruso, 7900 block of Daniel Court, Mount Pleasant, hit and run (great bodily harm), second degree reckless injury, second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, negligent operation of vehicle, disorderly conduct.

Two killed in overnight crash on I-94 in Pleasant Prairie
Local News

Two killed in overnight crash on I-94 in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two people were killed in a crash on I-94 Tuesday night, the fatal accident one of dozens of crashes and motorists in need of assistance that kept emergency crews busy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the area experienced its first winter storm of the season.

Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'
Local News

Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'

“Joyce had a charm, wit, and undying love to those who were her friends and family,” the former Mrs. Wisconsin's children said in an email following her Nov. 5 passing from COVID-19. “She was simply an amazing mom, filled with a zest and zeal for life, all bundled up into one marvelous package. She was the first to compliment a person and make them feel good. This included family and friends – and even total strangers. Seeing others smile provided her great joy. She loved giving gifts to her family, and even strangers. She was just that kind of person.”

Racine man allegedly stole prescription drugs from a woman, then kicked and spat on cop after being arrested
Crime and Courts

Racine man allegedly stole prescription drugs from a woman, then kicked and spat on cop after being arrested

Xavier Desun Taylor, 32, of the 1600 block of Kentucky Street, has been charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, felony counts of burglary of a building and robbery with use of force, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as 12 felony counts of bail jumping and 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

A Little R & R Cafe in Downtown Racine closes
Local News

A Little R & R Cafe in Downtown Racine closes

One of the few cafes in Downtown Racine has closed. A Little R & R Cafe closed its doors Dec. 28. It is the second cafe to close at its location, 619 Wisconsin Ave., in four years; in 2016 Circa Celeste was sold and transformed into R & R.

