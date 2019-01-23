Rhonda Szabo.jpg

Rhonda Marie Szabo, 54, 8900 block of Two Mile Road, Raymond, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor battery as a crime against an elderly or disabled person, disorderly conduct (two counts).

