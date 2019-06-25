PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Sorry Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny and other fictional characters and celebrities who have received write-in votes in a Rhode Island election.
Some state lawmakers don’t want those ballots to count.
The Providence Journal reports that the House Judiciary Committee approved legislation Monday requiring people who want to be write-in candidates to file a notice of their intent no later than the Friday before an election.
Write-ins are a way for voters to express their displeasure with the official candidates.
Mickey Mouse got 309 write-in votes in state elections in 2018.
But Miguel Nunes, deputy director of state Board of Elections, told lawmakers tallying write-ins is a “monumental responsibility.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island opposes the measure, saying if passed it “would literally mean that every vote does not count.”
