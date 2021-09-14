Reynaldo Trimaine Brantley
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and causing her to become pregnant.
A woman charged with abusing a resident of an adult living facility where she was employed pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.
The man accused of killing a client at a barber shop, allegedly because he did not pay for his haircut, will have a competency hearing before the case proceeds.
A bank robbery suspect jumped into a residential pond in an attempt to escape before being caught, officials are reporting Friday morning.
Four grades at Burlington Catholic School are going virtual following an outbreak that started less than three weeks after the school year began. A city alderman is urging stricter face mask requirements as a result.
A Racine woman has been accused of killing a man in a drunk driving accident Sunday night on Main Street on Racine's north side.
Racine native Ron Purtee made the film “Becoming Undead" that was released in 2010. “Becoming Undead II” soon followed, debuting in 2013. “Becoming Undead III” is next — and Purtee is looking for 10 extras to fill his cast list.
Next week, part of Highway 11 in Sturtevant will be closed to all traffic due to construction on the railroad that runs alongside Hiawatha Bar and Grill, although access to all businesses in the area will be preserved.
Stop letting your kids use racial slurs, Burlington district urges after alleged football game incident
Burlington Area School District leaders are urging parents to stop letting their kids use racial slurs as the district probes another report of high school football players directing slurs at players on an opposing team.