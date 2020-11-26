Reuvers wears down E. Illinois

Wisconsin big man Nate Reuvers posed all sorts of problems for Eastern Illinois, which had no way to replicate him in practice.

Panthers coach Jay Spoonhour doesn’t exactly have a roster full of 6-foot-11 players who can score inside and out, rebound and block shots.

Reuvers did all three Wednesday night as the seventh-ranked Badgers began their season with a 77-67 victory over Eastern Illinois Wednesday in Madison. The senior scored 18 points, finishing 2 of 3 on 3-pointers, and grabbed nine rebounds to go with five blocks.

“I was just amazed at the way he blocked shots and moved his feet and how agile he is. We don’t have any simulation for that. He’s just very good,” Spoonhour said.

Still, it wasn’t a cakewalk for the Badgers.

Eastern Illinois put itself in a huge hole by shooting poorly in the first half (24% from the field), failing to take care of the ball (six turnovers) and playing porous defense as Wisconsin shot 52% in the opening period.

After falling behind 43-20 at halftime, a 16-4 run early in the second half pulled the Panthers to 56-42. Josiah Wallace later closed the gap to 12 midway through the second half.