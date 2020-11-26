Reuvers wears down E. Illinois

Wisconsin big man Nate Reuvers posed all sorts of problems for Eastern Illinois, which had no way to replicate him in practice.
Panthers coach Jay Spoonhour doesn’t exactly have a roster full of 6-foot-11 players who can score inside and out, rebound and block shots.
Reuvers did all three Wednesday night as the seventh-ranked Badgers began their season with a 77-67 victory over Eastern Illinois Wednesday in Madison. The senior scored 18 points, finishing 2 of 3 on 3-pointers, and grabbed nine rebounds to go with five blocks.
“I was just amazed at the way he blocked shots and moved his feet and how agile he is. We don’t have any simulation for that. He’s just very good,” Spoonhour said.
Still, it wasn’t a cakewalk for the Badgers.
Eastern Illinois put itself in a huge hole by shooting poorly in the first half (24% from the field), failing to take care of the ball (six turnovers) and playing porous defense as Wisconsin shot 52% in the opening period.
After falling behind 43-20 at halftime, a 16-4 run early in the second half pulled the Panthers to 56-42. Josiah Wallace later closed the gap to 12 midway through the second half.
But Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl scored on a drive and a dunk on back-to-back possessions, Ben Carlson drained a 3 and the threat was snuffed out. Eastern Illinois only trimmed the margin to 10 in the final minute with Wisconsin’s starters on the bench.
Reuvers said it was unacceptable that the Panthers scored 47 points in the second half.
“They were getting too many offensive rebounds,” Reuvers said after Eastern Illinois turned 13 offensive rebounds into 16 points. “Other than that, it’s just great to get out there and play finally.”
Carlson came off the bench to score 13 points for the Badgers, and D’Mitrik Trice had 11.
Wallace led Eastern Illinois with 16 points.
Dawson Garcia had
- 19 points to lead six Marquette players in double figures as the Golden Eagles routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 99-57 on Wednesday night. Jamal Cain added 16 points for the Golden Eagles. Theo John chipped in 13, Koby McEwen scored 12 and Greg Elliott and Justin Lewis had 10 points apiece.
Garcia hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. John also had 12 rebounds and five blocks.
Shaun Doss Jr. scored a career-high 27 points for the Golden Lions (0-1). Joshuwan Johnson added six rebounds.
Soccer
Leave it to Diego Maradona to draw fans to a stadium they couldn’t enter.
Thousands of Napoli supporters made a pilgrimage to the San Paolo stadium Thursday to light a candle, leave a scarf or a shirt and shed some tears in memory of their hero.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans were not permitted inside to see Napoli’s Europa League game against Croatian side Rijeka.
Instead, Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne exited the stadium and joined the fans for a few minutes to lay a bouquet next to the supporters’ tributes.
The entire city was declared in mourning for the soccer great, who died Wednesday of a heart attack at age 60, two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery.
Maradona led Napoli to its only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990 and is considered a god-like figure in the southern city.
Pro football
Dallas Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul died Wednesday, a day after being taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the team’s facility. He was 54.
The team said the cause of death was pending.
Paul was in his third season with the Cowboys after previous being a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and 12 seasons with the New York Giants. Paul was part of five Super Bowl championships, three with the Patriots and two with the Giants.
The former NFL safety played for the Chicago Bears (1989-93) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993). He played in 71 games with 17 starts over those five seasons. He was a fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse, where he was an AP All-American as a senior in 1998.
