RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is offering the reuse-your-shoes program as part of Earth Day activities on Saturday, April 22.
This unique program allows citizens to donate used athletic shoes to save landfill space and help conserve resources. All brands of used, dry, mud-free athletic shoes are acceptable. Shoes should have no metal parts and should not be tied together or in bags.
Athletic shoes may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to noon in barrels located in the parking lot at Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.