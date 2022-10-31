Restaurants partnering on unique benefit dinner

RACINE — A special, popup chef demonstration and gourmet dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 9, will benefit the community causes supported by the Kenosha-based Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund.

Gateway Technical College Culinary Arts Presents an Evening with The Bartolotta Restaurants: A Benefit for the Mahone Fund will be held in the Breakwater dining room of the Lake Building at Gateway, 1001 Main St. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with a chef demonstration at 6 p.m. and dinner to follow.

The cooking demonstration will feature chefs from Milwaukee-based Bartolotta Restaurants cooking alongside students from Gateway’s Culinary Arts Program and from the Kenosha Unified School District’s Tremper High School.

“This event is so exciting because it both raises money for educational scholarships through the Mahone Fund and also gives an opportunity for students to learn from high-level professionals,” said Ardis Mahone-Mosley, event co-chair.

The three-course menu to be served includes cream of wild mushroom soup with shaved black truffles and roasted chanterelle mushrooms; beef wellington with mushroom duxelles, potato puree and roasted garlic brussels sprouts; and vanilla bean crème brulée with berry garnish. Wine and other beverages will also be served.

After the dinner is served, the students and their families will have the opportunity to discuss what they learned and ask questions of the professional chefs.