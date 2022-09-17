 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WNBA

Resilient Sun to face 5th WNBA playoff elimination game

  • 0

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Four times Connecticut has faced elimination this year in the WNBA playoffs and four times the Sun have responded with a convincing win to stay alive.

The most convincing came Thursday, when Connecticut bounced back from two losses in Las Vegas to rout the Aces 105-76 at home in Game 3 of the Finals, putting six players in double figures and outscoring Vegas 64-26 in the paint. The margin of victory was the largest in a WNBA Finals elimination game.

“If you could encapsulate Connecticut, it’s physical, and very resilient,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “They’re physical, and they’re resilient, and they have a kind of a battle-type mentality.”

The Sun showed that in beating Dallas in a deciding third game in the first round, and again in winning two straight after falling behind 2-1 to Chicago in the semifinals, including a 24-point win in the first of the two elimination games in that series.

People are also reading…

The team will have to win two more elimination games, including Sunday at home, to take home the organization’s first WNBA title.

“I think it’s just the M.O. of our team,” said forward Jonquel Jones, who scored 20 points Thursday. “When our backs are against the wall, we play really good basketball. And sometimes you wish that you didn’t put yourself in those positions. But that’s done now. All we can do is focus on the next game. And I just feel like in the playoffs, anytime our backs is going against the wall, you see us come out.”

Connecticut made several successful adjustments in Game 3, including assigning 6-foot-4 DeWanna Bonner to guard the red-hot Chelsea Gray. The Aces guard scored just 11 points after averaging 23.3 over her first eight games of the playoffs.

“Chelsea’s been killing it this playoff run but yeah, I did the best I can and stopped her and my teammates were right there,” Bonner said. “As long as they are right there. I’m gonna be right there with them.”

Bonner, who made just two of her 18 shots in the first two games of the series also erupted from that slump, scoring 18 points while going 8 of 15 from the field and buoying her teammates.

“There’s no secret that she has championship pedigree, and has played on some great teams,” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “And so we have a group that really looks up to her. So when she plays with energy. ... It just gives the rest of our crew so much confidence.”

But Hammon said her Aces are angry after the loss and are prepared to make adjustments of their own in Game 4.

Guard Kelsey Plum said that will include being more physical and trying to keep the Sun’s Alyssa Thomas out of the high post. The 6—2 forward operated with impunity there Thursday, spreading the ball to teammates or driving to the basket. She ended up with the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history, scoring 16 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and passing for 11 assists.

“I don’t think that we adjusted as well as we could have,” Plum said. “They got to the 50/50 Balls and physicality wise, we didn’t match that energy that they played with, specifically Alyssa Thomas. She’d beat us to a lot of those balls and that’s on us. That’ll be fixed for Sunday.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

From a tragedy to a funeral to the courtroom: Two families hold tight in wake of accidental shooting

From a tragedy to a funeral to the courtroom: Two families hold tight in wake of accidental shooting

Isaiah Martinez-Phillips, 21, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, charged for the Aug. 3 shooting death of Romelle Miller, 28, of Racine.

Sitting in the front row, side-by-side, was Miller's brother, Joseph Hamilton, and Isaiah’s uncle, Michael Martinez, surrounded by loved ones from both families. The two families have long been close and see themselves as one family. They supported each other through the funeral of Miller, and now through the court hearings for Martinez-Phillips.

“This was an accidental shooting ... Isaiah does not deserve to be treated like a criminal,” Hamilton told The Journal Times, defending the man accused of killing his brother.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News