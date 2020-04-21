Republicans sue to stop extension of Evers' stay-at-home order

GE Healthcare announced last month that it was doubling ventilator production and expanding the Madison facility to become a 24-hour operation. GE said it plans to double production again by the end of June.

"Thank you for stepping up," Pence told workers. "You're really making a difference. You're saving lives."

Wisconsin does not have the supplies it needs to combat the virus, said U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan, all Democrats, in a letter to Trump sent Monday.

The criticism echoes concerns from Evers and other governors about the lack of supplies.

Pocan, citing a letter his office received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday, said Wisconsin has received only a fraction of the supplies that Evers requested. The White House provided a tally that included supplies provided by FEMA and purchased from private vendors.

For example, Wisconsin has received about 2,800 out of 60,000 plastic tips requested for testing and about 3,500 out of 10,000 testing swabs, letters between the state and federal officials provided by Pocan show. It has also not received the number of reagent kits and other testing materials that Evers requested in March.