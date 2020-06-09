Republicans seek to stop election lawsuit

Attorneys for those bringing the lawsuit did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

The lawsuit seeks multiple changes ahead of the elections, arguing that they are needed in order to respond to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes sought include sending absentee ballot request forms to all voters; hiring additional staff to count those ballots as they're returned; requiring that voting machines accessible to people with disabilities be available at all in-person absentee voting locations; hiring more poll workers; and upgrading voter registration systems to handle the anticipated increased volume of online voter registration and absentee ballot requests.

The lawsuit also wants to require that absentee ballot drop boxes be installed in every community; state elections officials work with the U.S. Postal Service to ensure timely delivery, return and counting of absentee ballots; voters are notified if their absentee ballots won't be counted in time for them to fix problems; there are more opportunities for curbside voting and; a public education campaign on voting options is launched. It also wants to allow for absentee ballots to be counted for up to a week after the election if they are postmarked by election day or don't have a postmark.