Republican law professor announces attorney general run

MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Ryan Owens announced Monday that he will run for attorney general, becoming the second Republican to enter the race against incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced a run for attorney general earlier this month. The primary is over a year away on Aug. 9, 2022. Kaul was first elected in 2018.

Toney welcomed Owens to the race and immediately drew a contrast between Owens' role as a law school professor against his as a prosecutor.

"I look forward to letting the voters hear about our records — his in the classroom and mine in the courtroom fighting crime," Toney said in an email. "I'm the prosecutor in the county where the Republican Party was founded in Ripon. My roots run deep in the Republican Party, and law enforcement and the voters will have a clear choice in the primary."

Owens said in a statement announcing his candidacy that Kaul puts his political goals ahead of "freedom, safety, and prosperity."