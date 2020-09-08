Representatives of Big Ten teams plead for postponement to be overturned

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said he hadn’t seen the letter signed by Vos and Fitzgerald, but said he supports revisiting the plan to cancel football this season.

“I always support reconsidering anything that would give us football this fall,” Steineke said.

The Big Ten COP/C voted 11-3 early last month to not play football this fall, a move that has sparked anger and dissention inside the conference. President Donald Trump spoke with Warren last week about starting the football season “immediately,” but issues with rapid testing availability, COVID-19’s effects on the heart and other factors remain in the way.

Big Ten COP/C bylaws state 60 percent of the council had to vote to nix the fall seasons, so if a vote to restart them held the same standard, six voters would need to flip their vote. Warren released an open letter Aug. 19 stating that the decision to play fall sports “won’t be revisited.”

“The support among players, parents, coaches and fans is overwhelming. Therefore, we respectfully ask that you take their concerns to heart and work with the leadership at our universities to allow sports to continue safely this fall,” the letter reads.