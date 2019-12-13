You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Reports: FTC may try to block Facebook's plans
0 comments

Reports: FTC may try to block Facebook's plans

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook's stock dropped almost 3% in regular trading after news reports suggested that the FTC may take antitrust action to prevent Facebook from integrating its disparate messaging apps.

The reports said the Federal Trade Commission may seek a court injunction that would block Facebook's "interoperability" plans for Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, which involves revising them to use the same underlying software.

Both the FTC and Facebook declined to comment on the reports.

Facebook has been planning to integrate the apps since early 2019. Federal regulators are concerned that Facebook's plan could make it hard to break up the company should the FTC find that necessary. The news was first published by The Wall Street Journal.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital Content Coordinator

Brenda Wishau is the digital content coordinator for The Journal Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News