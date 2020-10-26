Report: UW QB Mertz tests positive for COVID-19 TUES

Graham Mertz has tested positive for COVID-19, sources told the State Journal on Sunday.

As with all positive tests that occur using the daily rapid antigen tests, Mertz will be taking a PCR nasal swab test in order to confirm his status. The result of that test has not yet been returned to UW. It typically takes about a day to turn a PCR test around, depending on the lab reading the test.

If the PCR test confirms Mertz’s diagnosis, the No. 9 University of Wisconsin football team’s redshirt freshman quarterback will have to sit out of practice and games for at least 21 days, per the Big Ten Conference’s protocols. Mertz’s test could be a false-positive, which would have to be proven by the PCR test. If Mertz is out for at least 21 days, he’ll miss contests at Nebraska, against Purdue and at Michigan.

UW officials have not responded to a message asking them to confirm the news. Badgers coach Paul Chryst is slated to speak with reporters Monday.

UW released a statement Sunday night saying that no players who played in Friday’s 45-7 win over Illinois recorded a positive antigen test or reported symptoms before the game. The statement also said no testing information regarding individual student-athletes will be released due to medical privacy.