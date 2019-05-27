NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander James Paxton will rejoin the New York Yankees’ rotation in the new few days, followed by CC Sabathia this weekend against Boston.
On a day of updates for many of the Yankees’ 15 players on the injured list, reliever Dellin Betances threw his first bullpen session Monday, and ace Luis Severino said he planned to throw on flat ground Tuesday.
Paxton has not pitched for the Yankees since May 3 because of left knee inflammation that required a cortisone shot May 4. He felt sore after a 55-pitch, four-inning outing Friday at extended spring training, then threw a bullpen session Sunday.
“It felt the best that it’s felt since going on the IL,” Paxton said.
He said the pain was similar to that of a bruise. Paxton, 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA in seven starts, was cleared to pitch by head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad. Paxton estimated he would be able to throw about 75 pitches.
“As long as it’s not going to be a thing where I can make this thing worse by pitching on it, I feel like I’m ready to go,” Paxton said. “I just don’t want to go out there and put myself in jeopardy of tearing something and then I’m out for three months.”
Paxton could start Wednesday against San Diego.
“That could change a little bit,” manager Aaron Boone said. “We’ll talk and make sure we want to go with that day.”
Sabathia, 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA in eight starts, went on the injured list Thursday and needed to have fluid drained from his surgically repaired right knee. He planned to throw a bullpen session Tuesday.
“He could possibly then be in place Sunday to end the homestand,” Boone said.
Betances has been out since March because of a right shoulder impingement that caused a velocity drop. He threw 20 pitches, all fastballs, and plans to mix in other pitches in his next bullpen Thursday. Betances had not pitched off a mound since March 17, in his fourth and final spring training appearance.
“He was really encouraged by how he felt, how the ball came out,” Boone said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.