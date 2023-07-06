RACINE — The Broadway musical “Rent” opens July 14 at the Racine Theatre Guild stage, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The show plays weekends through July 23.

The show is set in the late 1980s in Manhattan, where a group of young artists and musicians struggle to create and survive. With the hardships of a penniless life, drug abuse, HIV/AIDS epidemic, social tension and political unrest as the backdrop, they face these challenges and try to keep their dreams alive.

Based loosely on Puccini’s opera “La Bohème,” the book, music, and lyrics were written by Jonathan Larson. Memorable songs include “One Song Glory,” “Take Me or Leave Me” and “Seasons of Love.”

Note: Some adult material in the show may not be suitable for younger patrons. RTG will be partnering with the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin throughout the production.

“Rent” performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (62 and above), and $15 for students (21 and under). Discounts are offered to groups of 12 or more. To buy tickets or for more information, call 262-633-4218 or log on at racinetheatre.org.