RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for the musical “Rent” Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The bonds of friendship and chosen family face the harsh reality of the late 1980s in Manhattan as a group of young artists and musicians struggle to create and survive. With the hardships of a penniless life, drug abuse, HIV/AIDS epidemic, social tension and political unrest as the backdrop, they face these challenges and try to keep the flames of their dreams alive.

The musical requires a diverse cast of any and all ethnicities and backgrounds, ages 18 and older. Strong singers and performers with all levels of experience are invited to audition. More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition.

Director Mary Leigh Sturino will hold auditions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 and noon to 6 p.m. May 7. Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for an hour time slot by calling RTG at 262-633-4218 or visiting https://bit.ly/RTGRentAuditions. They should bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided. Audition spots are limited and video submissions will be accepted if they are all full.