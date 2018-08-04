Breaking his left ankle and having his career put in jeopardy has given New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. a new perspective on life and football.
Speaking to reporters here for the first time since getting hurt in a game in early October, Beckham on Saturday was thankful to be back on the field and seemingly more relaxed and more mature.
The 25-year-old said he was not worrying about upcoming contract talks, even though he admits he is taking a calculated risk being in training camp coming off an injury and in the final year of his rookie contract.
"I literally watched my world turn upside down," said Beckham, whose ankle snapped in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 8. "I watched relationships close to me devour and things go wrong, and things go sideways. It was a lot of pain that I went through the last 10 months.
"So, just kind of taking it day by day and trying my best to just make my mindset every day that I wake up I am going to be happy," the three-time Pro Bowler said. "I am going to do this right. I am going to do the very best that I can in whatever it is, whatever it is I am doing. I changed my mindset and it has helped me a lot in everything."
The 10-month rehabilitation was not only tough, Beckham also had to deal with reports that the Giants were considering trading him and the never-ending social media tweets and video about his life off the field.
Beckham called the trade talk rumor and noise that he has now learned to ignore.
BRONCOS: Von Miller said he's unaffected by the new NFL rule prohibiting defenders from landing on top of quarterbacks, requiring them instead to shift his weight to the side to avoid a flag.
"None of the rule changes affect my game. I don't really tackle quarterbacks with all my weight anyway. With all 185 pounds? No, I wouldn't treat a quarterback like that," said Miller, who's actually 250.
"I like going for the ball. If you've seen me play over the years, I'm not really (going to) lower the head or try to injure a quarterback," Miller said. "The most I'll do is fake handshake."
That move cost Miller a personal foul at key moment last year and led to a loss at Buffalo.
Miller said he has no issue with the league's new helmet rule that's causing so much consternation at training camps this summer as teams wonder what all will constitute a foul.
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said the new rules designed to protect players will affect the offense more than the defense because defenders have been taught for years to see what they're hitting whereas, say, running backs naturally duck their heads and linemen bang helmets all the time.
Defenders, though, will get flagged for crushing quarterbacks if they don't break their fall by turning to the side to avoid landing on top of the passer.
An example of the hit that's now prohibited is the one Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr put on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 6 last year that broke Rodgers' collarbone.
The rule now requires defenders to "strive to wrap up the passer with the defensive player's arms and not land on the passer with all or most of his body weight."
CARDINALS: Starting center A.Q. Shipley was carted to the locker room after injuring his leg during practice at Glendale, Ariz.
Shipley was able to walk off the field on his own but after a brief time in an examination tent was taken to the locker room on a cart, a towel draped over his head.
The six-year NFL veteran started all 16 games in each of the past two seasons.
There was no post-practice coach availability and the team has Sunday off so the extent of the injury might not be publicly known until the team resumes training camp on Monday.
Rookie Mason Cole, a third-round draft pick out of Michigan, replaced Shipley with the first unit following the injury.
RAIDERS: Free-agent kicker Mike Nugent has signed with Oakland.
The team also announced that it waived kicker Giorgio Tavecchio.
Nugent, 36, spent last year between Chicago and Dallas with four starts for each team. He made 11 of 13 field goals in all with a long of 55 yards while converting 4 of 5 between 40 and 49 yards. He went 15 for 17 on PATs.
A second-round pick by the Jets in 2006, this will be his 14th NFL season and seventh different team.
Tavecchio made the active roster ahead of the 2017 season opener and made 16 of 21 field goals and 33 of 34 PATs.
