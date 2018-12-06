In this undated photo released by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is Navy Seaman 1st Class William G. Bruesewitz. More than 75 years after nearly 2,400 members of the U.S. military were killed in the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor some who died on Dec. 7, 1941, are finally being laid to rest in cemeteries across the U.S. Bruesewitz, of Appleton, was killed on the USS Oklahoma.