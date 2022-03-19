Religion Today

First Evangelical Free Church, 2401 Ohio St., is offering a Good News Club for youth in grades K-5 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays through April 11 (when school in session). This is a free weekly club for children in which the Bible is taught with songs, stories and games. For registration information, go to cefwi.org/gnc or call Carol Berry at 262-989-6946.