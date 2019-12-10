Region In Brief

Sheriff announces corrections promotion
RACINE — Melissa Gonzalez has been promoted from the rank of corrections sergeant to the rank of corrections lieutenant within the Racine County Jail, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced Tuesday afternoon.
The promotion will be put into effect on Jan. 4.
Gonzalez is currently working as a Racine County Jail supervisor, according to th Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Gonzalez has worked her way up the ranks over the past decade, since the Sheriff's Office started instituting a changeover that allowed employees who aren't sworn law enforcement officers to take on leadership roles within the jail.
She has been a sergeant since 2013.
"Congratulations to Corrections Lieutenant Gonzalez!" a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office stated.
Stabbing reported in Kenosha
KENOSHA — A man was seriously injured in a knife attack Monday morning.
Kenosha Police were called at 10:21 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of 61st Street for a report of a stabbing. They found an adult man with knife injuries.
The man was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Police were still investigating the incident as of Monday.
From staff reports