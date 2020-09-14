Region In Brief

Man killed in ATV crash on Kenosha street

KENOSHA — A 50-year-old Kenosha man died Sunday when he crashed an ATV in the 3700 block of 24th Street.

Kenosha Police said the man was driving the ATV on the street at about 6:40 p.m. when he lost control and crashed. He was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he later died.

As of Monday morning, his name was not being released by police pending notification of family. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation as the accident involved an ATV. It is not legal to drive ATVs on streets in Kenosha.

Archbishop urges Catholics to return to pews

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki is urging Catholics in strong terms to return to in-person Mass, provided they follow rules about wearing masks and social distancing.