Region In Brief

Man killed in ATV crash on Kenosha street
KENOSHA — A 50-year-old Kenosha man died Sunday when he crashed an ATV in the 3700 block of 24th Street.
Kenosha Police said the man was driving the ATV on the street at about 6:40 p.m. when he lost control and crashed. He was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he later died.
As of Monday morning, his name was not being released by police pending notification of family. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation as the accident involved an ATV. It is not legal to drive ATVs on streets in Kenosha.
Archbishop urges Catholics to return to pews
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki is urging Catholics in strong terms to return to in-person Mass, provided they follow rules about wearing masks and social distancing.
The order excusing Catholics from in-person worship expired on Monday. The move coincides with the archdiocese lifting restrictions that limited churches to 25% of capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Listecki’s letter to the 10-county archdiocese said the fear of getting sick is not an excuse, and Catholics “who deliberately fail to attend Sunday Mass commit a grave sin.” He also said that while livestreamed or publicly broadcast services have helped those at home remain connected, they do not replace in-person attendance.
The archbishop said Catholics could continue to miss in-person church services if they are at risk because of age, underlying medical conditions or a compromised immune system, or caring for a sick person.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he wanted to learn more about the archdiocese’s updated reopening plans. He said “they have to be done in accordance with public health.”
Barrett cited weddings, funerals and church services that have infected large numbers of people elsewhere.
Associated Press and Lee Newspapers
