Investigators hired to review priest files
MADISON — The Madison Diocese has hired private investigators to review personnel files of priests and other clergy for evidence of possible child sexual abuse.
The Texas-based firm Defenbaugh and Associates, which was founded by former FBI agents, will review the diocese's documents dating back to 1964.
The diocese says Wednesday it is committed to protecting children and being transparent. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that victims' advocates question whether investigators hired by the diocese would be reliable.
In a statement, the Madison diocese says it would release the names of clergy previously found to be credibly accused, compile a list of other known past offenders and thoroughly investigate additional allegations.
The diocese says seven priests have had credible accusations made against them. Any allegations against current priests, deacons or seminarians would result in immediate removal from ministry.
Jury convicts father of homicide in son's death
HUDSON — A jury has convicted a St. Croix County father of second-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of his son last year.
Kayle Fleischauer, 43, was convicted Thursday in the April 2018 death of his 19-year-old son, Chase.
KSTP-TV reports that after his conviction, the court revoked any bail for Fleischauer. He was immediately taken into custody by the Sheriff's Office.
Fleischauer testified in St. Croix County Circuit Court that he loved his son and would never shoot him. The defense argued the teen accidentally shot himself at his father's New Richmond home. Prosecutors said Kayle Fleischauer shot his son after the two were drinking.
Chase Fleischauer graduated from Tartan High School in Oakdale, Minnesota.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 30.
19 geese killed; police seek driver
MUNDELEIN, Ill. — Police say a vehicle struck and killed 19 Canada geese in Lake County, Illinois.
Mundelein police say they're looking for the driver who fled the scene. The geese were attempting to cross Midlothian Road on Sunday when they were wiped out.
If the geese were intentionally struck, the driver could be in hot water with authorities. They are classified as protected migratory birds.
Police Chief Eric Guenther says "it's pretty hard" to accidentally strike 19 geese. He believes the geese might have had a nest at Village Green Country Club or near a pond. Anyone with information can call (847) 968-4600.
A vehicle killed six geese in Chicago on June 5. The driver said his brakes malfunctioned.
