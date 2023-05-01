Reginald G. Turner, 2000 block of Clark Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
