Reginald D. Canady, 300 block of North 6th Street, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
A 36-year-old Racine man died in a motorcycle crash Friday, the Racine Police Department reported.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will have a new leader next school year.
A Burlington High School student is killed after riding his bicycle past a train-crossing signal and into the path of an oncoming train, police say.
A Racine Police Department officer allegedly shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire after he refused to follow law enforcement commands.
RACINE — As a youth advocate at Olympia Brown Elementary School, Paige Kiesler teaches students, provides social and emotional learning and re…