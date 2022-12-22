 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reginald Bernard Trussell

Reginald Bernard Trussell, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

