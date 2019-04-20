Former NFL running back and University of Tennessee star Reggie Cobb has died at 50.
His death was announced Saturday by the San Francisco 49ers. He scouted for the team for the last 10 years, as well as for other clubs before them. Details of his death were not disclosed.
Cobb played in the NFL for seven years. He was drafted by Tampa Bay in 1990 and also played for Green Bay, Jacksonville and the New York Jets.
San Francisco general manager John Lynch called Cobb a "top-notch scout and an exemplary man." He remembered Cobb as someone who could "brighten up a room with his personality and infectious smile."
At college, Cobb finished third on Tennessee's career rushing list. He was part of the Volunteers' 100th anniversary team.
Cobb appeared in 16 games for the Packers in 1994, with 13 starts. He rushed for 579 yards and three touchdowns on 153 carries. Ron Wolf, the Packers' general manager at the time, signed Cobb as a free agent prior to the season.
His best year came in 1992, when Cobb rushed for 1,171 yards and nine touchdowns on 310 yards with the Buccaneers.
He finished his career in 1996 with the Jets. Cobb rushed for 3,742 yards and 25 touchdowns in his career.
JAGUARS: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey responded to Tom Coughlin's public criticism, saying the team knows why he's skipping voluntary workouts.
Ramsey did not elaborate on the reason for his absence in his Twitter post , but said he will be "ready when it's time."
His agent, David Mulugheta, also released a statement.
"To be clear, Jalen Ramsey is exactly where Jalen should be during his offseason," Mulugheta tweeted. "He's spending time with his young daughter & family while training in his hometown of Nashville. In addition the Jags are fully aware of why he is not taking part in the voluntary offseason program."
Coughlin took a not-so-subtle shot at Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith during the team's state of the franchise presentation Thursday.
Coughlin, the team's executive vice president of football operations, said "championship teams are dominated by selfless individuals who recognize that the welfare of the team must always be paramount to any other consideration."
