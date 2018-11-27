The Washington Redskins claimed Reuben Foster off waivers Tuesday after the San Francisco 49ers released the linebacker following a domestic violence arrest, though it's unclear if or when he'll suit up for them.
The team announced the move in a statement from senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams acknowledging the circumstances surrounding Foster.
"The Redskins fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben," Williams said. "If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organization would ever condone.
"Let me be clear, Reuben will have to go through numerous steps including the full legal process, an investigation and potential discipline from the NFL, as well as meetings with counselors associated with the team before he will ever have the opportunity to wear the burgundy and gold as a player."
The NFL put Foster on the Commissioner Exempt list, and he can't practice or attend games while the league continues to review his situation. It was not immediately clear if or when Foster would report to the team's facility, where he is allowed to be for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation and other non-football activities.
The team says conversations with former Alabama teammates led to the decision to claim Foster. There are seven other Alabama products on the team.
Baseball
Catcher Erik Kratz and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.
Kratz hit .236 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 219 plate appearances. The 38-year-old had a $1 million salary and earned $75,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He also excelled in Milwaukee's division series win over the Colorado Rockies, going 5 for 8 in two games.
His deal was announced Tuesday, three days before the deadline for teams to offer 2019 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
• Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall has agreed to a $2.75 million, one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, leaving the Cleveland Indians after eight seasons.
The Pirates are in need of help in the outfield while right fielder Gregory Polanco recovers from surgery on his left shoulder. Polanco is expected to be out until May after dislocating the shoulder during an awkward slide into second base in September.
The Pirates initially selected Chisenhall in the 11th round of the 2006 first-year player draft. He opted not to sign and was later selected by Cleveland in the 2008 draft.
The 30-year-old can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances under the deal announced Tuesday: $250,000 each for 250, 300, 350 and 400, and $500,000 apiece for 450, 500, 550 and 600.
• MGM Resorts International became Major League Baseball's official gambling partner in the U.S. and Japan, a deal made as the sport tries to ensure more prevalent legal sports betting does not lead to any scandals of the type sparked by illegal wagers in its past.
"Over the past 18 months we've had various senior people in the office involved various aspects of the sports gaming project," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said at Tuesday's announcement. "I think that we have ensured ourselves on the integrity front by updating our policies, making clear what employees and players can and cannot do on the one hand, and on the other developing clear guidelines for the commercial activity that central baseball, meaning Major League Baseball will engage in and similarly the kind of commercial activities that will be allowed on the club level, as well."
The U.S. Supreme Court in May overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which prohibited every state but Nevada from allowing betting on most sporting events.
Golf
Tiger Woods has signed a deal with Discovery, Inc., that will offer behind-the-scenes access on GOLFTV, the PGA Tour's new global streaming partner.
Terms of the deal were not announced.
GOLFTV is the brand name for Discovery's on-demand video streaming service that starts next year. It plans to collaborate with Woods on wide range of programming designed to give viewers a closer look into Woods' practice routines, life on the tour and some instruction.
College football
Offensive coordinator Tee Martin is one of three USC assistants who are not being retained by coach Clay Helton following the Trojans' first losing season in 18 years.
The school on Tuesday announced the departures of Martin, defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze and Ronnie Bradford (defensive backs). USC also said quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis has left the staff to pursue another opportunity. In October, offensive line coach Neil Callaway was fired.
Helton took away play-calling responsibility from Martin during the season. The Trojans were 83rd in the FBS in total offense, 91st in scoring and 108th in rushing.
North Carolina officially announced it has hired Mack Brown, who led the Tar Heels to a strong 1990s run before winning a national championship at Texas. He reached a five-year deal that will pay him $3.5 million annually to replace Larry Fedora, who was fired Sunday after seven seasons.
• Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Tyson Helton has been hired by Western Kentucky, where he led one of the nation's top offenses in 2014 and '15.
WKU enjoyed a highly successful stretch with Helton running the offense under then-coach Jeff Brohm, now at Purdue.
The 'Toppers went 12-2 and won the Conference USA championship in 2015 with record-breaking quarterback Brandon Doughty and finished No. 24 in the Top 25.
