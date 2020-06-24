Redskins cut ties with Marshall

With that could come a return to the District of Columbia and potentially a new moniker for the team Marshall named.

“It’s a new age,” Wright said. “It has been. But there have been a lot of people living in a bubble that, let’s just say, their consciousness hasn’t been raised, even though there’s every kind of evidence that it should be by now.”

RAVENS: Speculation regarding the Ravens and free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to rise.

According to an NFL Network report, the Ravens have had internal discussions about Brown and are “mulling” over whether to sign the 31-year-old wideout. The Seattle Seahawks are also interested in Brown, according to the report.

Brown, who has not played since Week 2 of the 2019 season with the New England Patriots, has been connected to the Ravens for several months. In April, Brown was in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., working out with his cousin, Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and quarterback Lamar Jackson. In May, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star shared an edited photo of himself in a Ravens uniform.

Jackson was asked this offseason about the possible acquisition and said he would be “happy” if the team signed Brown, calling him a “great player.”

The Oakland Raiders voided the guaranteed money in Brown’s contract after he missed nearly all of training camp in 2019 and cut him in early September when he demanded to be released. After signing with the Patriots, Brown was named in a lawsuit by his former trainer, who alleged that he had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Less than a week later, another woman accused him of sexual misconduct. The Patriots cut Brown after just one game, and the NFL began an investigation into the allegations against him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0